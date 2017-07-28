Christie: Public outcry over Beachgate 'hurt' family

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie says public outcry over his decision to lounge with his family on a public beach that was closed during New Jersey's government shutdown "upset his children more than anything else" since he's been in office.

The two-term Republican governor made the comments Thursday night during his regular radio call-in show on 101.5 FM.

Christie was photographed over the Fourth of July weekend by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor. Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.