Court says Flint residents can sue Michigan over bad water

FLINT, Mich. — A federal appeals court says Flint residents who used lead-contaminated water can pursue constitutional claims against Michigan and city officials.

In a 3-0 decision, the court overturned decisions by a federal judge who said the claims weren't allowed under water law. The court said Friday it's not judging the merits of the lawsuits, but it's allowing residents to get inside the courthouse door.

It's one of many lawsuits over the disastrous decision to use water from the Flint River without treating it for corrosion in 2014-15. The water caused lead to leach from pipes, contaminating Flint's water supply. Residents are seeking compensation for "state-created danger."