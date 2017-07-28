Dallas-area boy, 4, reunited with lost Teddy Bear at airport
DALLAS — A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field.
Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his
Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. They later returned, but Teddy Bear was gone.
Love Field officials turned to Twitter to help in the search.
An airport security guard checked surveillance video and on Tuesday found Luke's
