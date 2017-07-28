News / World

Duterte says only empty tribal schools would be bombed

In this Monday, July 24, 2017, photo, young Indigenous People known as Lumads display a banner as they join a march of thousands of protesters to coincide with the state of the nation address of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Human rights groups asked Duterte Wednesday, July 26, 2017, to retract a threat to order airstrikes against tribal schools he accused of teaching students to become communist rebels, warning such an attack would constitute a war crime. U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said international humanitarian law "prohibits attacks on schools and other civilian structures unless they are being used for military purposes," adding that deliberate attacks on civilians, including students and teachers, "is also a war crime." (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says his threat to launch airstrikes against tribal schools because they allegedly teach subversion would apply only when the buildings are empty, a clarification that still raised concern he was advocating a war crime.

Critics had asked Duterte to retract his earlier threat, saying government troops may use it as a pretext to attack indigenous, or Lumad, schools and communities. He had claimed the schools were teaching students to become communist rebels and were operating without government permits.

Duterte responded to a question about his threat at a news conference late Thursday by saying the bombings will be done at night.

Carlos Conde of Human Rights Watch says bombing unoccupied schools still violates International Humanitarian Law and is a war crime.

