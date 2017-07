PARIS — France has officially closed its only state-run prevention centre against radicalization, opened less than a year ago and empty since February.

The centre in Pontourny was designed to take in up to 25 people who were radicalized and becoming marginalized — and who volunteered.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the "experimental" live-in centre "showed its limits." Located in a town near Tours, the centre never had more than nine volunteer residents since opening last September and none completed the program. Had it been a success, other volunteer centres were to follow.