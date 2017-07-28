News / World

Former Omaha officer surrenders to face assault charge

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine , left, watches a June 5, 2017 police video showing the arrest of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels, a mentally ill Oklahoma man, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Omaha, Neb. Kleine announced during a news conference in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday that the two arresting police officers, Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty, will be charged with assault in the death last month of Bearheels, who was shocked with a stun gun a dozen times. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer has surrendered to face a felony assault charge in the death of a mentally ill man whom he shocked with a stun gun a dozen times.

Douglas County Jail officials say Scott Payne surrendered around 5 a.m. Friday. His bond hearing is scheduled for the afternoon.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun June 5 to shock 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at an Omaha convenience store. Officer Ryan McClarty is seen punching Bearheels. Some of the blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.

Prosecutors say McClarty has been ticketed for misdemeanour assault.

Police have said Bearheels was acting erratically and fought officers' efforts to take him into custody. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

