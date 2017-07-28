Indian national security adviser in Beijing amid border spat

BEIJING — India's national security adviser is in Beijing amid a standoff between Chinese and Indian forces over disputed territory high in the Himalayas.

There was no official word Friday about discussions between Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi, on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS nations that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

The standoff began in June after Indian troops were sent to confront Chinese forces working on a road over the Doklam Plateau that is also claimed by India ally Bhutan. China and India fought a border war in 1962 and much of their frontier remains in dispute.