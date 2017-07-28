Kenyan legislator charged with inciting evictions of farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan lawmaker has been charged in a Nairobi court with inciting his constituents to violence and racial contempt.

Mathew Lempurkel is accused of calling for the forceful eviction of white landowners if opposition leader Raila Odinga wins the general election Aug. 8. Lempurkel is a member of Odinga's party and represents the Laikipia North constituency.

Lempurkel denied the charges Friday but said he could not comment further when quizzed by journalists outside court.