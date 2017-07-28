News / World

Mayor demands immediate solution to Rome's water woes

A man paddles by a water gauge in Lake Bracciano, about 35 kilometers northwest of Rome, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Rome area‚Äôs governor last week ordered no more water drawn from Lake Bracciano, which supplies much of the Italian capital, raising risk for staggered water supply shutdowns as long as eight hours daily in alternating neighborhoods. Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing starting later this week. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MILAN — Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is demanding that the Italian government and Lazio region come up with a solution to prevent water rationing in the capital.

The governor of Lazio, which includes Rome, has ordered a halt to drawing water from Lake Bracciano, which has seen its levels dwindling, at midnight Friday. While the lake supplies only 8 per cent of Rome's water, the impending cutoff has raised pressure on officials to come up with alternative sources to avoid water rationing in Rome.

So far, no solutions have been announced.

Raggi demanded intervention "tonight, by this evening, not tomorrow and not in a few days."

Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing.

