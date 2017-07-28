Mayor demands immediate solution to Rome's water woes
MILAN — Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is demanding that the Italian government and Lazio region come up with a solution to prevent water rationing in the capital.
The governor of Lazio, which includes Rome, has ordered a halt to drawing water from Lake Bracciano, which has seen its levels dwindling, at midnight Friday. While the lake supplies only 8
So far, no solutions have been announced.
Raggi demanded intervention "tonight, by this evening, not tomorrow and not in a few days."
Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing.
