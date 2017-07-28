Michigan governor heading to China for 9-day investment trip

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is leaving this weekend on a nine-day investment mission to China.

The Republican governor says he plans to focus on promoting business growth that will create jobs, attract investment in Michigan and promote Michigan as a tourist destination. He's scheduled to leave on Sunday and return to Michigan on Aug. 8.

Snyder will visit Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hangzhou, where he will promote Michigan business opportunities, visit companies and meet with government leaders. He will participate in forums in Guangdong and Sichuan on trade, tourism, education and other topics.