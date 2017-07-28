Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, at least 7 dead

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a boat carrying migrants to a Greek island has sunk, killing five children and two adults on board.

Anadolu Agency says the boat sank off the Turkish resort of Cesme late on Thursday. Nine other people — four Iraqis, three Somalis and two Syrians — were rescued. One migrant was reported missing.

Anadolu said police are searching for a smuggler who left the boat as it started to sink.