Muslim woman targeted in tirade wants attacker rehired

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota accounting firm that fired a woman shown in an online video threatening Muslim women in a parking lot isn't commenting on whether she might get her job back.

One of the Muslim women told The Forum newspaper in Fargo that she will lobby the Horab & Wentz firm to rehire Amber Hensley, after Hensley reconciled with two of the Muslim women during a Thursday meeting facilitated by police.

Accounting firm partner Scott Wentz on Friday declined to comment to The Associated Press on whether the firm would consider Sarah Hassan's request.