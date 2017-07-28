News / World

NewsAlert: Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan

Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan.

In this April 15, 2017, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

In this April 15, 2017, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan.

TOKYO — Japan says North Korea has fired what appears to be a missile, could land in waters off Japan.

More coming.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular