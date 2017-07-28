Pence to visit Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence is visiting three nations in Russia's neighbourhood beginning Monday to signal support for them and NATO.

Senior administration officials say Pence's trip to Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro is aimed at encouraging those countries to continue to ally with the West and resist Russia's attempts to splinter the NATO alliance.

In Estonia, he is expected to thank officials for their support of "burden-sharing," diplomatic speak for agreeing to spend a full 2 per cent of their GDP on their armed forces.

In Georgia, Pence will highlight U.S. support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.