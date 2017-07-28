Regional rights body tells Argentina to free jailed activist

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says Argentina's government should release jailed social activist Milagro Sala.

The commission said Friday there are many risk factors surrounding her detention, including alleged harassment, aggressions and a death threat.

It also says Argentina should follow the findings of a United Nations panel that last year said Sala was arbitrarily detained and asked the government for her immediate release.

Sala heads Argentina's Tupac Amaru social movement and was arrested in 2016 and accused of "inciting criminal acts" linked to a protest she led against authorities.