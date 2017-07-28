Regional rights body tells Argentina to free jailed activist
A
A
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says Argentina's government should release jailed social activist Milagro Sala.
The commission said Friday there are many risk factors surrounding her detention, including alleged harassment, aggressions and a death threat.
It also says Argentina should follow the findings of a United Nations panel that last year said Sala was arbitrarily detained and asked the government for her immediate release.
Sala heads Argentina's Tupac Amaru social movement and was arrested in 2016 and accused of "inciting criminal acts" linked to a protest she led against authorities.
The Jujuy provincial government in northern Argentina then broadened the charges, saying her movement "embezzled public funds."
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit