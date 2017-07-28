Russia's new UN envoy: World faces 'unprecedented threats'

Russia's new envoy to the United Nations has taken up his post saying that the world is being confronted by "unprecedented threats and challenges" and Moscow is committed to human rights.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia presented his credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday. He said that as a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia "will continue contributing constructively to addressing those challenges together with the international community."

Guterres stressed the importance of "effective co-operation " between the U.N. and Russia. He praised Nebenzia's predecessor, Vitaly Churkin, who died in February, as a "brilliant" diplomat.