Sessions says he's staying, will fight for Trump's agenda

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he intends to stay on the job and fight for President Donald Trump's agenda. Sessions tells The Associated Press that he and Trump have a "harmony of values and beliefs." His remarks come after a week of being berated by Trump in public as weak and ineffective.

Sessions spoke about his job during a trip to El Salvador to increase international co-operation against the MS-13 gang. The former Alabama senator says he serves at the pleasure of the president and will remain at the head of the Justice Department until Trump decides otherwise.