Sessions says he's staying, will fight for Trump's agenda
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he intends to stay on the job and fight for President Donald Trump's agenda. Sessions tells The Associated Press that he and Trump have a "harmony of values and beliefs." His remarks come after a week of being berated by Trump in public as weak and ineffective.
Sessions spoke about his job during a trip to El Salvador to increase international
Trump remains upset that Sessions recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.