South Korean leader adopts dog saved from possible slaughter

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president has kept a campaign promise by adopting a shelter dog rescued from possible slaughter in a country where eating dogs is still popular.

The Blue House office of President Moon Jae-in says the adoption would raise awareness over the problem of abandonment.

Rescue group official Lim Young-ki said Friday the dog was bought from a man who was known for luring lost dogs before abusing and eating them.

The 4-year-old mixed breed named Tory joins two other presidential pets — a dog called Maru and a cat called Jjing-jjing.

Before being elected in May, Moon promised to adopt Tory after the group asked presidential candidates to adopt some of their animals.