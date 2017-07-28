Suspected Afghan Taliban member indicted in Germany

BERLIN — German prosecutors have filed terrorism and murder charges against a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban whom they accuse of participating in an attack in which an American soldier was killed.

Federal prosecutors said Friday they filed the indictment against the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Abdol Moghadas S. in line with German privacy rules, at the Munich state court. He is charged with membership in a terrorist organization, murder and attempted murder.

They say the suspect joined the Taliban in 2013 and underwent weapons training, and participated in two attacks on U.S. soldiers and Afghan government troops.