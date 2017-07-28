The Latest: $1M bail for mom, son, in murder-for-hire plot

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — The Latest on an 83-year-old woman and her 63-year-old son charged in a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Bail for an 83-year-old New Hampshire woman and her 63-year-old son has been set at $1 million each as both face charges in a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife.

Pauline Chase and Maurice Temple were ordered Friday not to have any contact with each other. They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

WMUR-TV reports court paperwork shows Maurice Temple was in an ongoing dispute with his ex-wife over money he owed her because of their divorce. He was arrested and jailed recently for failing to make his court-ordered payments.

___

9:35 a.m.

The two Plainfield residents are scheduled for court appearances Friday. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.

The state police crimes unit, the attorney general's office's drug task force and the Sullivan County attorney's office were involved in the investigation.