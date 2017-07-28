The Latest: Former Omaha officer's bail set at $25,000

OMAHA, Neb. — The Latest on a former Omaha police officer charged in the death of a mentally ill man (all times local):

A judge has set bail at $25,000 for a former Omaha police officer charged with felony assault in the death of a mentally ill man whom he is accused of shocking a dozen times with a stun gun.

Scotty Payne appeared in an Omaha jailhouse courtroom Friday for his first hearing on the charge, just hours after turning himself in to authorities as arranged by officials and Payne's attorneys. He wore a yellow jail jumpsuit.

He can be released if he posts $2,500, or 10 per cent of the bail.

Payne's preliminary hearing on the charge was set for Sept. 11. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Earlier this week, prosecutors announced charges against Payne and former officer Ryan McClarty in a June 5 altercation that led to the death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at an Omaha convenience store.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun on Bearheels 12 times and McClarty repeatedly punching Bearheels in the face. McClarty has been ticketed for misdemeanour assault in the case.

