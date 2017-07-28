The Latest: 'Pharma Bro' jury to begin deliberations Monday
NEW YORK — The Latest on the securities fraud trial of Martin Shkreli (all times local):
4 p.m.
Jurors at the securities fraud trial of "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will begin deliberations on Monday.
A judge instructed the jury on the law for most of the afternoon on Friday before sending jurors home for the weekend.
Earlier in the day, the jury heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing the former pharmaceutical CEO looted his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000
11 a.m.
A prosecutor says a securities fraud trial has exposed "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli as a "con man."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said in closing arguments Friday that the evidence at the trial in federal court in New York City proved the former pharmaceutical CEO looted his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.
The
Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000
This story has been corrected to show that $65 million refers to damages sought in a lawsuit, not a $65 million stake in a drug company.
