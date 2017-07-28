The Latest: Trump to sign bill for new sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the bill that sets new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump read early drafts of the bill and "negotiated regarding critical elements of it."

She says the president has "reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it."

The legislation includes language that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. It also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Moscow has responded by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. Embassy's recreation retreat.

___

3:52 a.m.

The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump. He will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.

Trump's likelihood of supporting the measure is a remarkable concession that the president has yet to sell his party on his hopes for forging a warmer relationship with Moscow. Skeptical lawmakers are looking to limit the executive power's leeway to go easy on Moscow over its meddling in the 2016 presidential election.