The spokesman, Capt. Jeff Davis, said Friday the missile did not pose a threat to North America but travelled about 1,000 kilometres (about 620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.

The missile was launched on a lofted, or heightened, trajectory, limiting the lateral distance it travelled . Davis did not elaborate on US calculations, but the theoretical range of a ballistic missile can be estimated from the altitude it achieved and the lateral distance it travelled . To be of ICBM range, the missile would have to be capable of travelling at least 5,500 kilometres .