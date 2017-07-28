Watchdog group seeks probe into EPA chief Pruitt's travel
OKLAHOMA CITY — An ethics watchdog group has filed a complaint asking for an investigation into Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's frequent flights to his home state of Oklahoma at taxpayer expense.
The group American Oversight sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel asking for an investigation into whether Pruitt violated federal rules by using government resources to travel to Oklahoma for "personal or political reasons."
Records released by the EPA in response to an open-records request show Pruitt
Pruitt was in Oklahoma again Thursday. Oklahoma City television station KOKH reported that Pruitt said the criticism of his travel was an unfair attack by an "alt-EPA."
