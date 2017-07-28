Woman charged with attacking husband with axe as kids fled

KITTANNING, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman attacked her husband with an axe as their terrified children fled their home and called for help.

Manor Township police say 41-year-old Melanie Sue Snyder was calm and emotionless as they found her walking up the street with a blood-stained T-shirt that read, "Nope, not today," shortly after the attack Thursday night.

Police say the couple's 17-year-old daughter told a 911 dispatcher there was a struggle to get the 18-inch (46- centimetre ) camp axe from her mother before she struck 41-year-old Thomas Snyder several times in the head and neck.

He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available Friday.