Worker at brain rehab clinic sentenced for patient sex abuse
KINGSTON, N.Y. — A former
Authorities say Jacky Stanley took advantage of his patients' disabilities in order to abuse them. Some were victimized just hours after they arrived at the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Traumatic Brain Injury just outside Kingston.
Officials say he also threatened some patients into silence. The acts occurred from July 2014 to February 2015.
Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the sentence Friday. He calls Stanley's crimes "heinous" acts against people already dealing with life-changing injuries.
Stanley's attorney declined to comment on the sentence.
