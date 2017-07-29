Authorities: 6 dead in Colombia mining accident

BOGOTA — Six people have been killed in a mining accident in northern Colombia.

Authorities said Saturday rescuers had recovered the remains of all those killed at the Los Morochos mine in Buritica, about 60 miles (96 kilometres ) north of Medellin.

No details on the cause of the incident have been released.

The director of the area department agency told local media one person was able to escape on his own and remains under observation.