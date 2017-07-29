Authorities: 6 dead in Colombia mining accident
BOGOTA — Six people have been killed in a mining accident in northern Colombia.
Authorities said Saturday rescuers had recovered the remains of all those killed at the Los Morochos mine in Buritica, about 60 miles (96
No details on the cause of the incident have been released.
The director of the area department agency told local media one person was able to escape on his own and remains under observation.
Mining accidents are common in Colombia, where illegal mining generates millions of dollars.
