Man accused of kidnapping student loses teaching license

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Education has revoked the teaching license of a man who led police on a nationwide manhunt after running away with a 15-year-old student.

WSMV-TV reports that the board announced its decision Friday against Tad Cummins.

The 50-year-old, whose trial is set for January, has filed paperwork saying he is pleading not guilty to charges of taking a minor across state lines for sex, and obstruction of justice.

A judge ordered Cummins held until trial after an FBI agent testified that he admitted to having sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.