Nations agree to boost fight against IS in Southeast Asia
MANADO, Indonesia — A six-nation summit co-hosted by Indonesia and Australia agreed Saturday to set up a forum to strengthen
Security ministers and officials from Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and New Zealand held a one-day meeting in Manado, the capital of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, focusing on the Islamic State group attack on the southern Philippine city of Marawi.
Indonesia's top security minister, Wiranto, told a news conference that the six countries agreed to establish the Foreign Terrorist Fighters Forum to strengthen information sharing and
The Marawi occupation has raised fears that the Islamic State group's violent ideology has taken root in the Philippines' restive south and could destabilize
"We cannot keep silent because terrorism has become a real threat to humanity," said Wiranto, who uses one name. "Not a single country is free from the threat of terrorism and therefore this threat must be faced together."
He said immigration procedures should also be strengthened to prevent militants from
Australian Attorney General George Brandis said in his opening speech that the conflict in Marawi "reminds us in the most immediate possible way of the urgency and the proximity of the threat that is faced by all of us."