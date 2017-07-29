Official says Taliban assault kills 12 police

KABUL — An Afghan official says the Taliban has laid siege to police outposts in southern Helmand province killing at least 12 police, several of whom were members of Afghanistan's local police.

Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council, said Saturday that Taliban attacked police outposts in the Nawa district overnight and fighting was ongoing. He said the death toll so far was 12 police killed and another 12 wounded.