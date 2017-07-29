Pakistan party holds meeting to consider PM successor

ISLAMABAD — A top leader from the ruling party of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says a meeting of the party's lawmakers has been convened to consider who will be the country's next premier.

The move comes after Sharif's disqualification by the Pakistan Supreme Court over what Raja Zafarul Haq calls a "trivial allegation." Haq said Sharif will attend Saturday's meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League party.

Pakistan has been without a prime minister since the Supreme Court removed Sharif from office Friday, claiming he had not been "truthful and honest."

The ruling plunged Pakistan into political turmoil, although judges asked the country's figurehead president to "ensure continuation of the democratic process."