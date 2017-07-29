Phoenix infant dies in hot car - second such death in city
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says that an infant left for about two hours in a hot car has died — the second such death in the past two days in the city.
Authorities say firefighters were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a 1-year-old girl in a car in a
Capt. Larry Subervi says in a statement that the mother found the child, which was pronounced dead the scene.
Phoenix police are investigating. Subervi says that the incident appears to be an accident.
On Friday, authorities say a 7-month-old boy died after being left alone in a hot car in a northeast Phoenix
Phoenix Fire Department officials say emergency personnel were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Friday. Police say that when officers arrived, witnesses reported the baby had been left in the vehicle for an extended period of time. The boy was pronounced dead a short time later.
