Police in Brazil evict homeless families from under overpass

SAO PAULO — Police in Brazil have evicted about 100 homeless families from under an overpass in downtown Sao Paulo where they had been living for months in makeshift wooden shacks.

The shacks were torn down Saturday morning as part of the city's urban renewal campaign. The evicted families were taken to temporary shelters run by the local government.

Police said most of the families left the area peacefully although some angered residents torched some of the flimsy dwellings and set fire to pieces of wood and paper. Two cars parked in the area also caught fire.