Spain: 300 evacuated as forest fire burns 1,000 hectares

MADRID — Regional government authorities in southeastern Spain say a wildfire has forced the evacuation of 300 people and burned 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) of pine forest.

Francisco Martinez, the regional head of agriculture, environment and rural development for Castilla-La Mancha, says residents from 10 small towns and visitors at a campsite have been relocated.

Over 150 firefighters supported by air units were fighting the fire on Saturday. The blaze started on Friday and spread into the National Park of Los Calares del Rio Mundo.