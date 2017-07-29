Spokesman: Palestinian leader in hospital for routine tests
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital.
Abbas, a smoker, has suffered heart problems in the past, but his doctors have said he is fine. A year ago, Abbas underwent an emergency heart procedure after suffering exhaustion and chest pains. Last month, Abbas dispelled
Any health scare for Abbas heightens concerns of an uncertain leadership situation in the Palestinian territories — which are divided between two rival governments and where there is no succession plan for the aging leader.
Abbas has no plans to step down or to designate a successor.