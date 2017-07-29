The Latest: Iranian committee discusses US sanctions package

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran-US relations (all times local):

4 p.m.

Iranian state TV is reporting that a parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy is in an urgent meeting to review its response to a package of sanctions approved by the U.S. Senate.

The Saturday report says deputy foreign minister and senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said the U.S. legislation amounts to a "hostile" breach of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing.

Araghchi says: "A strong answer will be given to the action by the U.S."

The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. It would also apply terrorism sanctions to Iran's prestigious Revolutionary Guard and enforce an arms embargo.

1 p.m.

Iran's state news agency is reporting that a U.S. navy aircraft carrier has fired a warning shot in an "unprofessional" confrontation with Iranian vessels.

A Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency says the USS Nimitz and an accompanying ship came near an Iranian oil offshore platform in the Persian Gulf and a helicopter from the ship hovered near vessels manned by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.

The report said the encounter took place Friday afternoon and the U.S. navy ships left the area afterward.

The confrontation comes just three days after a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter.