Venezuela crisis enters new phase with Sunday vote
CARACAS, Venezuela — Despite four months of deadly protests and the threat of U.S. sanctions, Venezuela on Saturday found itself 24 hours away from a consolidation of government power that appeared certain to drag the OPEC nation deeper into a crisis that has entire
In the opposition strongholds of relatively wealthy eastern Caracas, skinny teenagers manned barricades of tree branches, garbage and barbed wire torn from nearby buildings. Clashes with police began late Friday afternoon and lasted into the night. The months of violence have left at least 113 dead and nearly 2,000 wounded.
The rest of the capital was calm. Across the city, residents said they wanted President Nicolas Maduro out of power but didn't want to risk their lives or livelihoods taking on his socialist government and its backers.
"I have a young daughter, I can't risk anything happening to me," said Maria Llanes, a 55-year-old flower-store worker who lives in a south Caracas
Maduro called for a massive turnout Sunday for a vote to elect members of an assembly tasked with rewriting the 18-year-old constitution created under President Hugo Chavez. The opposition is boycotting because, it says, the vote called by Maduro was structured to ensure that his ruling socialist party dominates.
The opposition says the government is so afraid of low turnout that it's threatening to fire state workers who don't vote, and take away social benefits like subsidized food from recipients who stay away from the polls. By Wednesday, the resulting National Constituent Assembly will become one of the most powerful organs in the country, able to root out the last vestiges of democratic checks and balances in
First Lady Cilia Flores, a candidate for the assembly, said it would create a commission to ensure those responsible for the political upheaval "pay and learn their lesson." Diosdado Cabello, first
"On July 30, the
Washington has imposed successive rounds of sanctions on members of Maduro's administration and
Opinion polls show that more than 70
"Many strange things have taken place this week that makes you wonder what is going on with the opposition. I don't know. The opposition is at home, the opposition is hiding," Caracas resident Abed Mondabed said.
The opposition has organized a series of work stoppages and a July 16 protest vote it says drew more than 7.5 million symbolic votes against the
In the eastern
Ricardo, who declined to provide his last name for fear of government retaliation, said he felt the Sunday vote meant the last chance for political resolution of Venezuela's problems was gone, ushering in an even more violent phase.
"Negotiations have come to an end," he said. "The fight will continue and all of a sudden it could be a lot tougher."
