Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure

WASHINGTON — A top White House official says President Donald Trump's wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he's turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff.

John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus). Priebus is a former Republican Party chairman who held the chief of staff job for six months.

Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, thinks Priebus was "terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid back and independent in the way he ran the office" than Trump wanted.