Kenya: Intruder killed at VP's home after 18-hour siege

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's police chief says an intruder killed a police guard at the home of the deputy president and armed himself with a rifle before he was shot dead more than 18 hours later.

Police Chief Joseph Boinnet said the man kept police special forces engaged overnight at Deputy President William Ruto home on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town 194 miles (312 kilometres ) northwest of Nairobi.