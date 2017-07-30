Official says Taliban attack kills 2 police

KABUL — A police official says Taliban stormed a security outpost in eastern Ghazni province killing 2 police and wounding 6 others.

Provincial chief police, Mohammad Mustafa Mayar, said police repelled the attackers, who struck early Sunday, killing 20 Taliban.

Mayar said villagers collected the Taliban dead. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

In previous reports the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction called the casualty rate among Afghan National Security Forces "shockingly high."