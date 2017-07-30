Pence begins 3-nation European tour in NATO member Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia — U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has arrived in Estonia for meetings with the presidents of northern Europe's three Baltic nations.

The vice-president and his wife, Karen Pence, arrived in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, on Sunday to kick off a four-day European tour that also includes stops in Georgia and Montenegro.

Pence is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the Baltics — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — on Monday. He is expected to pledge Washington's commitment to NATO's mutual defence , an important issue for the former Soviet republics that border Russia.

On Sunday, he plans to hold talks with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.