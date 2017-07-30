Pence begins 3-nation European tour in NATO member Estonia
TALLINN, Estonia — U.S.
The
Pence is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the Baltics — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — on Monday. He is expected to pledge Washington's commitment to NATO's mutual
On Sunday, he plans to hold talks with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.
Issues include Estonia's current holding of the European Union presidency, trade, cybersecurity and the continuing tensions in the Baltic Sea region, where Russia and NATO have increased their military presence in recent years.