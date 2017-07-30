Regional protection force soldiers soon in South Sudan: UN

JUBA, South Sudan — The United Nations says peacekeepers with a long-awaited regional protection force soon will arrive in South Sudan nearly a year after they were approved.

The 4,000-strong force is meant to protect civilians from the gang rapes and other abuses seen during the fighting that erupted in the capital, Juba, a year ago. Its arrival has faced pushback from South Sudan's government.

U.N. peacekeeping mission chief David Shearer says a deal has been reached on a base for the troops in Juba. He calls it a "significant positive step forward."

Rwandan soldiers are set to arrive Aug. 6, with Ethiopian troops coming in September and November. The small number already in place includes 150 Nepalese.