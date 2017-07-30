Suspect in July 12 arson at Phoenix youth centre arrested

PHOENIX — Authorities say a suspect in an arson that damaged a Phoenix LGBT youth centre has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Darren Beach Jr. was booked into jail Friday afternoon on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure.

It's unclear if Beach has a lawyer yet.

The Phoenix Fire Department on Wednesday released video showing a man pouring liquid on the floor of the one.n.ten centre on July 12 and then stepping outside just before a room goes up in flames.

Youth centre officials say Beach was a participant in their program, but aged out of eligibility when he turned 25.

The one.n.ten centre serves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth ages 14 to 24.