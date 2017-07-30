The Latest: Deputy killed in California plane crash

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — The Latest on a small plane crash on a Southern California mountain (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy has been identified as one of two people killed when a small plane crashed into a Southern California mountain.

Authorities said the bodies of 28-year-old Rebecca Joan Raymond and an unidentified man were found Sunday morning after searchers located a downed plane in a remote part of Big Bear Mountain.

Sheriff's deputies had been looking for the pair after receiving a call Saturday that they didn't land at Apple Valley Airport, as expected.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said they were aboard a Cessna 172 that had taken off from Big Bear City Airport and crashed under unknown circumstances.

Raymond had been with the department for almost a year.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

___

2:18 p.m.

Authorities have located the wreckage of a small plane that crashed after taking off from a mountain airport in Southern California.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller said searchers located the downed plane in a remote area of Big Bear Mountains Sunday morning.

It's not clear whether they have reached the wreckage.

Miller said an investigation is underway and had no further details to release.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the aircraft is a Cessna 172 that crashed after taking off from Big Bear City Airport on Saturday. Two people were believed to be onboard the aircraft.