The Latest: Russia Today says its reporter killed in Syria

BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in the Syrian civil war (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

The Russian broadcaster Russia Today says one of its correspondents has been killed in Syria.

The broadcaster says Khaled al-Khatib, 25, was killed Sunday covering battles between the Syrian army and the Islamic State group in the country's central desert. It said he was killed by an IS bullet. An accompanying photographer was also wounded.

RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said in a statement that the journalist's death is "a very sad event for us all" and added that it was the first time that an RT contributor has died in a war zone.

Al-Khatib was a student at the University of Damascus, said the broadcaster.

RT is embedded with government forces in Syria, where President Bashar Assad is fighting a civil war against rebels and IS militants.

___

12:20 p.m.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV station is reporting that the militant group is exchanging the bodies of dead fighters with al-Qaida along the Lebanese-Syrian border in the first stage of a settlement that would restore order to the border region.

Hezbollah says it is handing over the bodies of nine al-Qaida fighters in exchange for the bodies five of its own who were killed in two weeks of battles along the frontier. Al-Manar broadcast the report Sunday.