The Latest: Venezuelans line up to vote for new assembly

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis and the vote for a constitutional assembly (all times local):

9 a.m.

Dozens of Venezuelans are gathering early at voting centres in Caracas' Petare neighbourhood , saying they plan to cast ballots because they hope for improvements in their lives.

Hairdresser Luisa Marquez said she hoped to get a house as she waited with her daughter in a line outside a centre to vote Sunday for an all-powerful constitutional assembly that Maduro's opponents fear he'll use to replace Venezuela's democracy with a single-party authoritarian system.

"I hope things get better," said Marquez after acknowledging that Venezuelans are experiencing tough economic times.

The run-up to the vote has been marked by months of clashes between protesters and the government, and the Trump administration has imposed successive rounds of sanctions on high-ranking members of Maduro's administration, with the support of countries including Mexico, Colombia and Panama.

7:50 a.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking for global acceptance as he casts an unusual pre-dawn vote for an all-powerful constitutional assembly that his opponents fear he'll use to replace the country's democracy with a single-party authoritarian system.

Accompanied by close advisers and state media, Maduro voted at 6:05 a.m. local time, far earlier and less publicly than in previous elections. The run-up to Sunday's vote has been marked by months of clashes between protesters and the government, including the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old nurse by men accused of being pro-government paramilitaries during a protest this month at a church a few hundred feet from the school where Maduro voted.