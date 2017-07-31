Anti-Qatar bloc opens 'emergency routes' to Qatari planes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The four Arab states that have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar say they have opened up "emergency routes" for Qatari planes to use.

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry said on Monday that the nine corridors were being opened in co-ordination with the International Civil Aviation Organization, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It says the routes include overseas areas managed by the UAE and one over the Mediterranean, managed by Egypt.

The UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut links with Qatar in early June over allegations it supports extremists. Qatar denies the charge.