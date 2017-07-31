Anti-Qatar bloc opens 'emergency routes' to Qatari planes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The four Arab states that have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar say they have opened up "emergency routes" for Qatari planes to use.
The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry said on Monday that the nine corridors were being opened in
It says the routes include overseas areas managed by the UAE and one over the Mediterranean, managed by Egypt.
The UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut links with Qatar in early June over allegations it supports extremists. Qatar denies the charge.
The move forced state-backed Qatar Airways, one of the region's biggest airlines, to reroute many of its flights and scrap frequent routes to major regional destinations such as Dubai.