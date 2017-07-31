Employee's body found in Irish pub's walk-in cooler in Ohio
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — Police say an employee was found dead in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati
Police say they responded to Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant on Monday morning after a fellow employee found the man's body.
Authorities say the cause of death wasn't immediately determined.
Police say the man had worked at the restaurant and pub in the Pleasant Ridge
Police say their investigation is continuing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Young Nova Scotia men treated girls' intimate photos 'like baseball cards'
-
Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre stares down giant, broken escalator