Europe's jobs market is healing, but wages still a weak link
BRUSSELS — The eurozone economy is healing nicely but inflation remains weak — good news for consumers in the short run but a sign of underlying weakness in wages and companies' pricing power.
That's the take-away from economic reports released Monday that showed while the unemployment rate in the 19-country currency union fell to its lowest in eight years, price increases are modest.
The number of people in work rose by 148,000 in June, the Eurostat statistics agency said Monday, bringing the unemployment rate to 9.1
Such improvements have emboldened the European Central Bank to consider when it might signal a phasing out of its bond-buying stimulus program, under which it pumps 60 billion euros ($70 billion) a month into the economy. ECB President Mario Draghi has said it would likely consider such a move in the fall.
But the missing piece in the eurozone's recovery is a significant rise in inflation, which the ECB is tasked with getting to just under 2
In July, the annual inflation rate was stuck at 1.3
Economists say inflation is unlikely to rise substantially as long as there remains slack in the
"While June's unemployment data paint a positive picture of the eurozone
She expects the ECB to start tapering off its bond-buying program next year, but says "interest rate hikes are a pretty distant prospect."